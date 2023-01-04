Japan should pursue balanced diplomacy regarding China: media

This photo taken on Dec. 19, 2022 shows a view of the Tokyo Tower at sunset in Tokyo, Japan. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Japan should "pave the way to coexisting with China" instead of focusing only on strengthening its deterrence against China, said Yoshihide Soeya, a professor emeritus of political science at Keio University.

TOKYO, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- Japan should move past a hawkish foreign policy platform and pursue a well-balanced diplomatic strategy toward Beijing to avoid needless conflict, the Japan Times has said in an article.

The government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida should pursue a well-balanced diplomatic strategy toward Beijing as a fellow Asian nation, distancing Japan from the United States and its attempts to isolate China economically through an array of high-tech restrictions, said the newspaper, citing experts.

Jeff Kingston, director of Asian Studies at Temple University Japan, said that "there are good chances" of "improving bilateral communication on a range of issues such as supply chain resilience, nontraditional threats to security and climate change."

Since Year 2022 marked the 50th anniversary of the normalization of Sino-Japanese diplomatic relations, the Kishida government had some incentive to cooperate with Chinese leaders to prevent bilateral ties from deteriorating, according to the article.

