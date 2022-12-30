China's defense spokesperson urges Japan to scrap beggar-thy-neighbor practices

Xinhua) 10:13, December 30, 2022

Tan Kefei, spokesman of the Ministry of National Defense. [Photo/mod.gov.cn]

BEIJING, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson on Thursday urged Japan to drop its beggar-thy-neighbor practices and stop treating neighbors as enemies.

Tan Kefei, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks at a regular press conference in response to media reports on Japan's recent revisions in several security documents that defined China as the greatest-ever strategic challenge to Japan and included content related to Japan's military build-up and the Taiwan question.

The China-related contents of the documents distort facts and are fraught with prejudice, promoting the so-called China threat, Tan said, adding that the contents slander the development of China's national defense and armed forces, as well as their normal military activities, grossly interfered in China's internal affairs and provoked tensions in the region.

Tan voiced firm opposition to such content.

Facts have proved that China is a partner to other countries and offers them development opportunities, and that the Chinese armed forces are a staunch force safeguarding world peace and have never challenged or threatened anyone, Tan said.

Japan, on the contrary, has been significantly increasing its defense spending and stepping up the development of military technologies in response to the so-called external threat, Tan said.

Tan also rebuked Japan for its enhanced military cooperation with the United States, saying that Japan has become an actual "challenge" to regional peace, security and stability.

Regarding the Taiwan question, Tan stressed that Taiwan belongs to China and the Taiwan question is a matter that falls under China's internal affairs, in which Japan is in no position to interfere.

Noting that the year 2023 will mark the 45th anniversary of the signature of the China-Japan Treaty of Peace and Friendship, Tan urged Japan to scrap its beggar-thy-neighbor practices and stop treating neighbors as enemies.

Japan should devote more efforts to safeguarding peace and stability in the region, Tan said.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)