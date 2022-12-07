China urges Japan to be cautious in words and deeds in military, security fields: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:29, December 07, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- The Japanese side should speak and act prudently in the military and security fields, and do more things conducive to maintaining regional peace and stability, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a regular press conference when answering a query related to Japan's increasing defense budget.

Mao said that Japan's defense budget had increased for 10 years in a row, and that Japan is also prone to playing up regional tensions and seeking military breakthroughs, adding that such dangerous moves have aroused strong doubts among its Asian neighbors and the international community about whether Japan can stick to an exclusively defense-oriented policy and path of peaceful development.

Japan should seriously reflect on its history of aggression, respect the security concerns of its Asian neighbors, speak and act prudently in the military and security fields, and do more things conducive to maintaining regional peace and stability, she said.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)