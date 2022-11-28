Symposium held to enhance China-Japan friendship

BEIJING, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- More than 80 experts and scholars from China and Japan conducted in-depth exchanges on bilateral relations at a symposium held online and offline on Sunday.

The event was held by the China Foundation for Human Rights Development in collaboration with the Japan-China Friendship Association in both Beijing and Tokyo.

Speaking at the symposium, Wang Guoqing, vice chairman of the China Foundation for Human Rights Development, said that the long-term, sound and stable development of China-Japan relations serves the fundamental interests of the two peoples.

Non-governmental organizations and friendly individuals from the two countries should step up exchanges, enhance mutual understanding and trust, and make more contributions to China-Japan friendship, Wang noted.

Japanese experts and scholars said it is imperative to face historical facts without bias.

Japan must acknowledge and reflect on its past aggression against China and faithfully convey the historical facts to its younger generations, they said.

