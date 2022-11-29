Premier Li says sound, stable China-Japan ties serve interests of both sides

Xinhua) 08:41, November 29, 2022

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang addresses the eighth China-Japan Business Leader and Former High-Level Government Official Dialogue by video link on Nov. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang addressed the eighth China-Japan Business Leader and Former High-Level Government Official Dialogue by video link on Monday, saying the two countries, as major economies in the world, enjoy common interests and broad scope for cooperation.

Li said maintaining the sound and stable development of China-Japan relations conforms to the interests of both sides, and is conducive to the well-being of the two peoples, as well as regional and world peace, stability and development.

He said that both sides should commit to peaceful and friendly coexistence, abide by the principles set forth in the four China-Japan political documents, view each other's development objectively and rationally, respect each other and treat each other as equals, maintain a peaceful external environment and stable surrounding environment, and realize the common development of China, Japan and other countries in the region.

Li called on both sides to give full play to their complementary advantages, and continue to advance economic cooperation and trade exchanges in light of the development needs of each side.

China is willing to strengthen dialogue and cooperation with Japan on digital economy, green development, finance, medical care and elderly care, while maintaining stable and unimpeded industrial and supply chains to achieve win-win results.

Noting that opening up is China's basic national policy, Li said China has no reason to close the door on opening up and will not do so.

Li said China is committed to free trade and fair trade, fostering a market-oriented and law-based international business environment and treating all types of companies fairly.

China has always been a big market for the world and a destination for foreign investment, and welcomes companies from all countries, including Japan, to continue to expand cooperation with China and enjoy China's development opportunities, Li said.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)