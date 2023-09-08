China ready to join S.Korea in advancing ties -- Chinese premier

September 08, 2023

JAKARTA, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Thursday China is ready to work with South Korea to resist interference, meet each other halfway, and advance bilateral relations so as to reflect the changes of the times.

Li made the remarks during a meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on the sidelines of the leaders' meetings on East Asia cooperation held in Jakarta, namely the 26th China-ASEAN Summit, the 26th ASEAN Plus Three Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit.

During the Group of 20 (G20) Summit in Bali last year, President Xi Jinping and President Yoon Suk-yeol had an in-depth exchange of views on bilateral relations, Li said.

Li also called on both sides to implement the important consensus reached by the heads of state of the two countries, uphold the original intention of establishing diplomatic ties, and enhance mutual political trust, in order to better benefit the two peoples, and promote regional peace, stability, development and prosperity.

The two sides should adhere to the general direction of good-neighborliness and friendship, continue to deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields, and work together to cope with difficulties and challenges, said the Chinese premier.

Li said China and South Korea should expand common interests, speed up the second phase of China-South Korea free trade agreement negotiations, and explore new growth areas of cooperation such as high-tech, green and low-carbon industries.

China and South Korea should jointly maintain the stable and smooth operation of industrial and supply chains, continuously make the pie of cooperation bigger and better achieve mutual benefit and win-win results, Li said.

Li urged the two sides to respect each other's core interests and major concerns, and safeguard the overall interests of bilateral relations.

China has always supported reconciliation and cooperation between the two sides on the Korean Peninsula, has always advocated maintaining peace and stability on the peninsula, and will continue to promote peace talks, said Li.

For his part, the South Korean president said he wishes the Hangzhou Asian Games a great success.

South Korea and China have made great progress in bilateral relations over the past 30 years, which has benefited the two countries and two peoples, said Yoon.

South Korea is ready to work with China to enhance communication and dialogue at all levels, deepen exchanges and cooperation in economy and trade, culture and other fields, practice multilateralism and free trade, promote the steady and sound development of bilateral relations, and foster world peace and prosperity, said Yoon.

South Korea, he said, is willing to strengthen coordination with China and promote trilateral cooperation among South Korea, China, and Japan.

Wu Zhenglong, among others, was present at the meeting.

