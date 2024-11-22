More martyrs' remains to be returned to China from ROK
BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- The remains of 43 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea will be returned to China from the Republic of Korea (ROK) in late November, according to China's Ministry of Veterans Affairs.
This will mark the 11th repatriation of CPV martyrs' remains since the signing of a handover agreement between the two countries.
From 2014 to 2023, China and the ROK, in accordance with international laws and humanitarian principles, successfully completed 10 consecutive handovers involving the remains of 938 CPV martyrs in the ROK, along with related artifacts.
Both sides have agreed to continue their cooperation in these efforts.
Almost 200,000 CPV soldiers were confirmed killed in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea, with most interred on the Korean Peninsula.
