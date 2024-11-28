China's Shenyang prepares for return of CPV soldiers' remains from ROK
This photo taken on Nov. 27, 2024 shows a billboard with a slogan welcoming the return of the remains of 43 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs who died during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea, in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. The city is prepared for the return of the remains of the fallen soldiers from the Republic of Korea. It was the 11th such repatriation since 2014, following a handover agreement signed between the two countries. (Xinhua/Li Gang)
This photo taken on Nov. 27, 2024 shows an LED billboard with a slogan welcoming the return of the remains of 43 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs who died during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea, in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. The city is prepared for the return of the remains of the fallen soldiers from the Republic of Korea. It was the 11th such repatriation since 2014, following a handover agreement signed between the two countries. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
