China's sense of responsibility wins applause

November 28, 2024 By Zhang Yunbi ( China Daily

As President Xi Jinping wrapped up his trip to Latin America last week, observers noted that the year 2024 has been special for marking the 10th anniversaries of a range of landmark events, such as China's hosting of the 2014 APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Beijing and the founding of the Forum of China and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States.

Following these memorable moments, Thursday also marks the 10th anniversary of another landmark event in China's foreign policy history — Xi's proposing of the idea of major country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics.

Many scholars and officials have been impressed by how Beijing has showcased distinct Chinese characteristics, style and ethos in its diplomacy, and how it has been working on building the image of a confident, self-reliant, open and inclusive major country with a global vision over the past 10 years.

In the eyes of Keith Bennett, a London-based senior analyst on international relations and co-editor of the Friends of Socialist China platform, the Chinese characteristics of the country's major country diplomacy include a number of components, such as the country's commitment to peace, dialogue, equality, mutual respect, noninterference and win-win cooperation.

"The Chinese policies are not based solely on the narrow national interest, or interest at the expense of other countries", but instead have a global vision and "are for the benefit of all of humanity," he said.

On Nov 28, 2014, Xi stated in his speech at the Central Conference on Work Relating to Foreign Affairs that China "must have a major country diplomacy with its own characteristics".

In March 2016, the concept of major country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics was for the first time clearly stated in the annual Government Work Report.

Analysts said the concept has been developed in the past decade and has seen its theoretical architecture greatly taking shape and its supporting pillars being built.

The Central Conference on Work Relating to Foreign Affairs held in December last year identified the theme of China's external work as building a community with a shared future for mankind, which is also the noble goal pursued by China in conducting major country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics.

The conference decided that the current and future work on foreign affairs should follow the principles of "self-confidence and self-reliance, openness and inclusiveness, fairness and justice, and win-win cooperation" — the guidelines of major country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics.

"The concept helps to explain the definition and the underlying logic of China's diplomacy," said Chen Xulong, a professor of multilateral diplomacy and United Nations' reform studies at the University of International Business and Economics.

The concept calls for the country to act as a major country should, shoulder its duties, meet the challenges, and make contributions to global governance, he said.

"A range of outstanding, distinct qualities of Chinese culture have been endorsed by this concept, including the consistent pursuit of a peaceful rise, objecting to hegemony and subscribing to innovation," he added.

In an article published in January in Qiushi Journal, the flagship magazine of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, Foreign Minister Wang Yi wrote that "major country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics in the new era builds on and carries forward New China's diplomacy".

"China has become a responsible major country with enhanced international influence, stronger capacity to steer new endeavors, and greater moral appeal," he wrote.

"Head-of-state diplomacy has played an important and irreplaceable role in major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics in the new era", he added.

At a bilateral meeting with Xi on the sidelines of the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Lima, Peru, on Nov 15, Chilean President Gabriel Boric brought a copy of the fourth volume of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China, one of Xi's books.

Boric presented the book to Xi and invited him to sign it.

Nadia Helmy, an associate professor of political science at Beni Suef University in Egypt and an expert on Chinese politics and Asian affairs, said, "We find that China has achieved fruitful diplomatic results, as the diplomacy of the Chinese head of state, Comrade Xi Jinping, played a strategic guiding role."

Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and major country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics "led China to achieve tangible achievements in the field of Beijing's foreign policy and international relations, (and) brought China closer to assuming the forefront of the global scene", she wrote in an article published in January.

She listed some main points of China's major country diplomacy, such as "maintaining justice while seeking to achieve common interests at the political and economic levels", "sincere and friendly international relations with the developing countries" and "building a new type of relations between major countries".

Regarding his expectations for China's major country diplomacy in the next 10 years and beyond, Bennett, the London-based international relations analyst, said that China is expected to win more support and more understanding from more countries, as there is "quite a strong contrast" between "the worldview and practice of China and the worldview and practice of most other major powers".

