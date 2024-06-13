Diplomats visit Chinese aviation firms in Shanghai, seek closer cooperation

Global Times) 14:52, June 13, 2024

Diplomats visit Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC) in Shanghai on June 12, 2024, to learn about the latest progress China has made in advanced manufacturing. (Photo: Chen Xia/GT)

About 40 diplomats from 28 countries visited the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC) in Shanghai on Wednesday to learn about the latest progress that China has made in advanced manufacturing, part of a tour called "Global Insights into Chinese Enterprises" organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

"Global Insights into Chinese Enterprises" is a platform created by MOFA that aims to facilitate interaction and communication between Chinese enterprises and foreign diplomats based in China. It is designed to showcase China's modern achievements and vision, focus on practical cooperation areas, and serve high-quality development.

The diplomats stepped into the cabins of the mock-ups of China-developed aircraft ARJ21, C919, and C929 in the exhibition area and took their time exploring the cabins, testing the seats, and having firsthand experience of the controls and advanced systems.

Excitement coursed through them as they visited the cockpits, experienced the planes from a pilot's perspective, and had firsthand experience with the controls and advanced systems that power the Chinese-developed aircraft.

Many of them said that they were impressed by the Chinese aviation industry's openness and high-quality development, and they said that they hoped to strengthen communication and exchanges with the Chinese aviation industry to share development opportunities.

"Apparently comfortable seats. The cockpit looks impressive," Ambassador of Jamaica to China Arthur H.W. Williams told the Global Times on Wednesday after the tour.

Williams said that he looked forward to having more people-to-people exchanges between mechanics and pilots in Jamaica and China.

"I hope that COMAC will be interested in cooperating with Morocco by thinking about having production sites in Morocco," Ambassador of Morocco to China Abdelkader El Ansari told the Global Times.

"The business and first-class seats are really comfortable with amazing big screens," Ambassador of Argentina to China Marcelo Gabriel Suárez Salvia said.

"Argentina and China are very far apart, so interconnectivity is key. We are looking forward to talking to COMAC on what can be done between Argentina and COMAC," he noted.

"Events like this allow envoys to come together and witness firsthand all the progress that China has made in many areas," the Argentine ambassador added.

The diplomats also visited the Zhangjiang AI Robot Valley on Wednesday afternoon, and they are set to visit China State Shipbuilding Corp on their tour, which lasts until Saturday.

Two commercial aircraft of COMAC have been put into operation. More than 130 ARJ21 planes have been delivered to domestic and international clients, serving more than 150 cities worldwide.

The C919 large aircraft made its commercial debut on May 28, 2023, and six have been delivered to its first client, China Eastern Airlines. The C919 is mainly operated on round-trip flights between Shanghai and Chengdu in Southwest China's Sichuan Province, Shanghai and Beijing, and Shanghai and Xi'an in Northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

"I think it's very good that China is entering this particular industry and I look forward to seeing the industry prosper," Ambassador of Tanzania to China Khamis Mussa Omar told the Global Times on Wednesday.

"China is continuing its industrial and economic transformation and modernization. It's a really great achievement and we only see it will continue. We along with other developing countries take inspiration from this," Omar said.

