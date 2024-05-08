Military drill not tool for provocation: foreign ministry

(People's Daily App) 16:49, May 08, 2024

Any military drills should not be directed against or jeopardize the interests of third parties, and should not undermine mutual trust among countries in the region and destabilize regional peace and stability, China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

