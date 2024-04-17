Foreign ministry holds all-woman sightseeing tour by train

(People's Daily App) 16:56, April 17, 2024

A train journey to Yanqing attended by nearly 50 female ambassadors and senior female diplomats in China, as well as more than 70 female journalists from foreign media outlets in China, took place on Sunday. Organized by China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the municipal government of Beijing, this train tour took in various sights such as Beijing Expo Park and the Yanqing Olympic Zone. With activities like enjoying a Chinese fashion show, the tour immersed everyone in the charms of natural scenery, history, beautiful gardens and memories of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)