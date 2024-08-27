IPU secretary-general lauds China's development approach

09:42, August 27, 2024 By Zhong Wenxing and Cao Xinyue ( People's Daily Online

Martin Chungong, secretary-general of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, is interviewed in Beijing, China, Aug. 21, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Cao Xinyue)

Martin Chungong, secretary-general of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), praised China's contributions to global sustainable development during a recent visit, saying China's experience is worth emulating.

Chungong, who attended the 40th anniversary commemoration of China's National People's Congress (NPC) joining the IPU and a 2024 interregional seminar on achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for developing countries' parliaments, expressed admiration for China's poverty alleviation and sustainable development achievements.

"China has made significant contributions to promoting sustainable development in the Global South," Chungong said.

He highlighted China's role in providing assistance to developing nations and promoting South-South cooperation to achieve the SDGs.

Chungong particularly praised China's climate change efforts. During his visit, he was briefed on specific climate governance projects in China.

The IPU leader also noted the close ties between the NPC and IPU, citing China's role in global issues like combating terrorism and violent extremism. He expressed hope for increased cooperation to promote world peace and sustainable development.

