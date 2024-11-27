Home>>
Full text: Joint Statement Between the People's Republic of China and the Independent State of Samoa
(Xinhua) 13:20, November 27, 2024
BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- The People's Republic of China and the Independent State of Samoa on Tuesday issued a joint statement in Beijing.
Please see the attachment for the full text of the statement.
