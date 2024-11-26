Samoan PM lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes in Beijing

Xinhua) 16:50, November 26, 2024

Samoan Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

