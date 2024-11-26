Home>>
Samoan PM lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes in Beijing
(Xinhua) 16:50, November 26, 2024
Samoan Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- PM of Samoa to visit China
- Regular direct flight route links China, Samoa
- Samoan ambassador to China: "If I have the opportunity, I would like to visit all parts of China"
- After the storm comes the rainbow-epidemic challenges will be temporary: Chinese Ambassador to Samoa
- The first country to see the sunrise, Samoa
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.