PM of Samoa to visit China

Xinhua) 16:32, November 18, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Fiame Naomi Mata'afa, prime minister of the Independent State of Samoa, will pay an official visit to China from Nov. 20 to 28, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian announced here on Monday.

