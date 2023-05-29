Regular direct flight route links China, Samoa

Xinhua) 14:03, May 29, 2023

HAIKOU, May 28 (Xinhua) -- An air route linking south China's coastal city of Haikou and Apia, capital of Samoa, was launched on Sunday, marking the start of a regular direct flight between the two countries.

The flight, operated by Hainan Airlines, will depart Haikou every Saturday with the flight number HU435, flying back the next day with the flight number HU436.

The opening of the air route will expand the air transport network between Hainan, which administers Haikou, and the South Pacific region, where Samoa is located.

It will also effectively promote the exchanges and cooperation between Hainan and the South Pacific region in such fields as economy, tourism and culture, further accelerating the opening-up of Hainan and facilitating the high-quality development of the Hainan Free Trade Port.

