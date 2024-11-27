Chinese premier holds talks with Samoan PM in Beijing

Chinese Premier Li Qiang holds talks with Samoan Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa, who is on an official visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang held talks with Fiame Naomi Mata'afa, prime minister of the Independent State of Samoa, in Beijing on Tuesday.

Li said that since the establishment of diplomatic ties nearly half a century ago, bilateral relations have been developing in a sound and steady manner, with increasingly close economic and trade exchanges and fruitful cooperation in various fields, which have delivered tangible benefits to the two peoples.

China is ready to work with Samoa to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, further deepen political mutual trust, firmly support each other's core interests, strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation, and constantly enrich the connotation of China-Samoa comprehensive strategic partnership, he said.

Li pointed out that China is willing to strengthen the synergy of development strategies with Samoa, expand economic and trade cooperation, promote trade and investment facilitation, strengthen cooperation on agriculture, fisheries, clean energy, and disaster prevention and mitigation, and promote common development and prosperity.

Noting that both China and Samoa belong to the Global South, Li expressed China's willingness to strengthen communication and coordination with Samoa in the multilateral arena, jointly tackle the challenge of climate change, promote an equal and orderly multi-polar world and economic globalization that benefits all, and safeguard the common interests of developing countries.

Samoa abides by the one-China principle and firmly supports China's position, Mata'afa said, noting that her country is willing to take the opportunity of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties next year to step up high-level exchanges with China, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, and strengthen people-to-people and sub-national exchanges.

She said Samoa expects China to continue supporting the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent, and is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with China to jointly tackle climate change and other global challenges.

