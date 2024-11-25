Chinese acrobatic show captivates Greek audience

November 25, 2024

ATHENS, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese acrobatic show Flying Fairy, performed by the Guangzhou Acrobatic Troupe, premiered in Athens on Friday, captivating Greek audiences with its breathtaking artistry.

Blending acrobatics, drama, and ballet, the performance showcased China's rich cultural heritage. It also featured the innovative ballet-on-shoulder acrobatic routine, a signature creation by Wu Zhengdan, general manager of the troupe.

The audience at Christmas Theatre, Athens's largest indoor stage, responded with enthusiastic applause. The show was part of the 2nd annual Sino-Hellenic International Theater Festival, an initiative designed to deepen cultural ties between China and Greece.

George Kakavas, director general of contemporary culture at the Greek Ministry of Culture, expressed his admiration for the growing cultural exchanges between the two nations, both of which boast ancient and profound civilizations.

The people of Greece and China have mutual respect for their cultural histories, he told Xinhua.

Wang Ying, counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Greece, highlighted the event's significance, describing China-Greece cooperation as a model of mutual cultural enrichment. She emphasized that this partnership reflects the wisdom of ancient civilizations from the East and West in building a shared future for humanity.

Ioannis Theofanopoulos, president of the Greece-China Friendship Association and a former ambassador to China, voiced hope that Greek audiences would have more opportunities to experience Chinese cultural events in the future.

