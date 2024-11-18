China's top legislator to visit Portugal, Spain, Greece

Xinhua) 17:11, November 18, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji will pay official goodwill visits to Portugal, Spain and Greece from Nov. 21 to 30.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, will make the visits at the invitation of Jose Pedro Aguiar-Branco, speaker of the Portuguese Parliament, Francina Armengol, speaker of the Spanish Congress of Deputies, and Constantine Tassoulas, president of the Greek parliament.

