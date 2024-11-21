We Are China

Exhibition in Beijing showcases Greek civilization

Ecns.cn) 13:33, November 21, 2024

Visitors view an ancient Greek artifact exhibited at the Capital Museum in Beijing, Nov. 20, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yi Haifei)

Featuring a total of 279 pieces (sets) of artifacts from 14 Greek museums, the exhibition "The Greeks: Agamemnon to Alexander the Great" opened at the Capital Museum in Beijing on Wednesday. The exhibition will run until May 18, 2025.

Visitors view ancient Greek artifacts exhibited at the Capital Museum in Beijing, Nov. 20, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yi Haifei)

Visitors view ancient Greek artifacts exhibited at the Capital Museum in Beijing, Nov. 20, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yi Haifei)

Visitors view ancient Greek artifacts exhibited at the Capital Museum in Beijing, Nov. 20, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yi Haifei)

Visitors view ancient Greek artifacts exhibited at the Capital Museum in Beijing, Nov. 20, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yi Haifei)

Visitors view ancient Greek artifacts exhibited at the Capital Museum in Beijing, Nov. 20, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yi Haifei)

Visitors view ancient Greek artifacts exhibited at the Capital Museum in Beijing, Nov. 20, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yi Haifei)

Visitors view ancient Greek artifacts exhibited at the Capital Museum in Beijing, Nov. 20, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yi Haifei)

Visitors view ancient Greek artifacts exhibited at the Capital Museum in Beijing, Nov. 20, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yi Haifei)

Visitors view ancient Greek artifacts exhibited at the Capital Museum in Beijing, Nov. 20, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yi Haifei)

