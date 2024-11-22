Home>>
Expert: Close China-Brazil ties can boost cooperation
(People's Daily App) 11:35, November 22, 2024
Cristiano Mahaut de Barros Barreto, a professor of Oriental Philosophies at the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro, shared his insights with People's Daily in Rio de Janeiro. He emphasized that if the relationship and cooperation between the two countries were closer, the interaction would grow and spread from the top to the society and bring a positive tone, raising the awareness of the Brazilian people and their willingness to cooperate with China.
