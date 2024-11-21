China, Brazil to hold year of culture to strengthen ties: joint statement

Xinhua) 08:43, November 21, 2024

BRASILIA, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- China and Brazil agreed to designate 2026 as the China-Brazil Year of Culture to strengthen cultural ties and enhance mutual understanding between the two peoples.

The two countries made the announcement in a joint statement on jointly building the China-Brazil community with a shared future for a more just world and a more sustainable planet issued Wednesday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)