China, Brazil to hold year of culture to strengthen ties: joint statement
(Xinhua) 08:43, November 21, 2024
BRASILIA, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- China and Brazil agreed to designate 2026 as the China-Brazil Year of Culture to strengthen cultural ties and enhance mutual understanding between the two peoples.
The two countries made the announcement in a joint statement on jointly building the China-Brazil community with a shared future for a more just world and a more sustainable planet issued Wednesday.
