Infographic: Golden jubilee of China-Brazil relations
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 09:52, November 19, 2024
Over the past 50 years, China and Brazil have achieved significant cooperation in various fields. What does the cooperation look like in trade, infrastructure, space technology and culture? Here's a look at the ties.
