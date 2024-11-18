Brazil eyes for increasing tourism cooperation with China: travel bureau head

11:16, November 18, 2024 By Li Xuanmin and Zhang Yiyi ( Global Times

Brazil views China-Brazil tourism as a key driver of mutual growth, believing it will further strengthen the friendly relations between the two countries. It is also expected that the development of the tourism industry will bring long-term economic and cultural benefits to both China and Brazil, Marcelo Freixo, president of Embratur told the Global Times.

The comments were made as the 19th G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro is set to take place on Monday, which draws global attention to the host Brazil. Embratur, known as Brazilian Tourist Board, is a Brazilian travel promotion and marketing agency.

"Brazil has been ramping up its tourism promotion efforts in the Chinese market, aiming to showcase the country's rich and diverse travel offerings, including cultural experiences, nature-based activities such as wildlife observation, and luxury experiences," Freixo said.

He added that Brazilian tourism spots such as Iguazu Falls, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, and Manaus in the Amazon region have gained rising popularity among Chinese tourists.

Freixo noted that, considering China is one of the world's major economies, and that the number of Chinese travelers to Brazil continues to grow, the bureau will put more focuses on unlocking the potential of bilateral tourism industry in the future.

According to him, the agency plans to participate in ITB China, a leading B2B travel trade show to be held in Shanghai next year to promote more communication and exchanges with Chinese travel industry. The country will also increase tourism promotion efforts, improve infrastructure, and provide more convenient and enjoyable services to enhance the overall experience for Chinese tourists.

"We also plan to provide more conveniences to Chinese tourists, for example in payments, to simplify the communication process," Freixo said.

Starting from February 19, China and Brazil agreed to grant 10-year visas for each other's citizens for business, leisure trips and family visits. Freixo believed that the latest visa policy could promote bilateral travel, encourage business exchange and foster the development of tourism between the two countries.

Statistics provided by the board showed that last year, a total of 42,542 Chinese mainland tourists visited Brazil last year. And, data from travel platform Tongcheng.com showed that the volume of international flight bookings to Brazil via the platform expanded by 201 percent year-on-year as of November 12, the company said in a statement sent to the Global Times.

Brazil also ranked among the top five Latin American travel destinations for Chinese tourists on travel agency Trip.com from January to October, data showed.

