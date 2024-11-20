Bridging oceans: Celebrating China-Brazil cultural exchanges

China and Brazil are located in the Eastern and Western Hemispheres, respectively. Throughout the years, the vast Pacific Ocean has proven to be no barrier to the friendly dialogue between the two countries. With a shared pursuit of beauty, music, drama and fine arts, new bridges that connect the two peoples keep emerging. President Xi Jinping's state visit to Brazil will no doubt inspire more envoys of friendship to overcome mountains and oceans, continuing to write new chapters in the China-Brazil friendship.

