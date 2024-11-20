Languages

Archive

Home>>

China-Brazil cooperation in numbers

By Deng Zijun and Xu Zihe (Global Times) 15:43, November 20, 2024

Graphic: Xu Zihe/GT

(Graphic: Xu Zihe/GT)

Graphic: Xu Zihe/GT

(Graphic: Xu Zihe/GT)

Graphic: Xu Zihe/GT

(Graphic: Xu Zihe/GT)

Graphic: Xu Zihe/GT

(Graphic: Xu Zihe/GT)

Graphic: Xu Zihe/GT

(Graphic: Xu Zihe/GT)

Graphic: Xu Zihe/GT

(Graphic: Xu Zihe/GT)

Graphic: Xu Zihe/GT

(Graphic: Xu Zihe/GT)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories