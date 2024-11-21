A special arrangement! Two songs embody profound friendship between China, Brazil

People's Daily Online) 15:21, November 21, 2024

On Nov. 20, 2024, President Xi Jinping attended a welcome ceremony held by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. A Brazilian artist sang "My Motherland" in Chinese at the ceremony.

President Lula told President Xi that he specially arranged for the Brazilian artist to sing the famous Chinese song "My Motherland" as a way of thanking the Chinese side for their warm reception during his visit to China in 2023, as well as expressing the deep friendship felt by the Brazilian people towards the Chinese people.

In April 2023, President Xi held a grand welcoming ceremony for President Lula at the square outside the east gate of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. During the ceremony, a Brazilian musical piece "Novo Tempo" (New Era) was played. Many members of the Brazilian delegation were moved to tears by the familiar and affectionate melody.

The special arrangement and special courtesy embody the deep friendship between China and Brazil.

