China ready to enrich content of ties with Brazil: spokesperson

Xinhua) 22:35, November 21, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to work with Brazil to continually enrich the content of bilateral relations in the new era, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday in response to a query about President Xi Jinping's state visit to the South American country.

Spokesperson Lin Jian told a daily press briefing that during the visit, the two presidents jointly announced a decision to elevate bilateral ties to a China-Brazil community with a shared future for a more just world and a more sustainable planet, and to promote synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and Brazil's development strategies.

President Xi Jinping and President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took stock of the past 50 years of China-Brazil relations, and agreed that the relationship is in its best period in history, is assuming greater global, strategic and long-term significance, and has become an exemplar of common progress, solidarity and cooperation between major developing countries, according to the spokesperson.

Elevating the bilateral ties and synergizing the two countries' development strategies will certainly enable the two countries to carry forward the past achievements in the relations and usher in the next "golden 50 years," as well as to set an example for Global South nations to seek strength through unity and make new contributions to increasing the representation and voice of developing countries in global governance, Lin said.

Lin noted President Xi also pointed out that next year marks the 10th anniversary of the official launch of the China-CELAC Forum. China stands ready to join hands with Brazil and other Latin American countries to take China-Latin American cooperation to new heights.

Quoting Brazilian football legend Pele's saying that "the most beautiful goal is always the next one," Lin said the most wonderful chapter of China-Brazil relations is yet to come.

"Keeping in mind the future of humanity and the well-being of the people, China is ready to work with Brazil to continually enrich the content of bilateral relations in the new era, safeguard true multilateralism, send a strong message of the new era that we choose development over poverty, cooperation over confrontation and justice over hegemony, and join hands to make the world a better place," Lin added.

