City view of Brasilia

Ecns.cn) 14:00, November 20, 2024

Tourists visit the Cathedral of Brasilia, Brazil, Nov. 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Brasilia on Tuesday for a state visit to Brazil.

Brasilia became the capital of Brazil on April 21, 1960, and was designated a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1987.

A view of the National Congress building in Brasilia, Brazil, Nov. 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)

A view of the National Museum of Brasilia, Brazil, Nov. 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)

A view of the National Stadium in Brasilia, Brazil, Nov. 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)

A view of Brasilia, Brazil, Nov. 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)

A view of the Square of the Three Powers in Brasilia, Brazil, Nov. 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)

A view of the Square of the Three Powers in Brasilia, Brazil, Nov. 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)

