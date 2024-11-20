City view of Brasilia
Tourists visit the Cathedral of Brasilia, Brazil, Nov. 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Brasilia on Tuesday for a state visit to Brazil.
Brasilia became the capital of Brazil on April 21, 1960, and was designated a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1987.
A view of the National Congress building in Brasilia, Brazil, Nov. 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)
A view of the National Museum of Brasilia, Brazil, Nov. 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)
A view of the National Stadium in Brasilia, Brazil, Nov. 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)
A view of Brasilia, Brazil, Nov. 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)
A view of the Square of the Three Powers in Brasilia, Brazil, Nov. 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)
