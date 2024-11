Chinese electric vehicles gain popularity in Brazil

15:34, November 19, 2024 By Zhang Rong, Peng Yukai ( People's Daily Online

Chinese electric vehicles are winning over Brazilian drivers. They've now become China's fourth-largest export to Brazil. Join our People's Daily Online reporter for a "Fast and Furious"-style adventure as we test-drive Chinese EVs on Brazilian roads.

