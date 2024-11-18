Home>>
City view of Rio de Janeiro
(Ecns.cn) 16:16, November 18, 2024
A view of a coastline during sunset ahead of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Nov. 16, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)
The 19th G20 summit is scheduled to be held from Nov. 18 to 19 in Rio de Janeiro.
Vehicles run on a street with a G20 Summit decoration in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Nov. 16, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)
A view of a coastline during sunset ahead of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Nov. 16, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)
