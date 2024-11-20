Home>>
Trending in China | Stilt houses: Diaojiaolou
(People's Daily App) 17:08, November 20, 2024
Diaojiaolou, or stilted houses, are a traditional architectural style of the Miao ethnic group. Typically comprising two levels, the upper floor serves as the living space, while the lower level is elevated on stilts. This distinctive architectural style is rustic and beautifully showcases nature's charm alongside the local people's ingenuity.
