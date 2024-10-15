Architects collaborate with rural artisans to build, improve wooden architectures in SW China's Guizhou

People's Daily Online) 13:15, October 15, 2024

Members of a construction team led by artisan Wu Fangyu build a shelter bridge in Wunong village, Shangzhong township, Liping county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily/Su Bin)

In a work shed in Shangzhong township, Liping county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, artisan Wu Liangyu was measuring and drawing lines on a wood board with a carpenter's ink marker in his hand and a measuring scale under his arm. In just 20 minutes, the board was full of lines of different lengths and shapes. The carpenter took the board from Wu and then drilled and cut by following the lines drawn by him.

More than just architecture, but a defining cultural heritage

In Dong villages in Guizhou, parents plant trees when a child is born. As the child grows, so do the trees, which are later used to construct houses. The traditional wooden buildings in the area are built using these trees and employ the technique of mortise and tenon joints. Almost every Dong village has artisans like Wu, known as "chief architects" in house repairing and construction.

In recent years, many architects have been drawn to the allure of traditional wooden structures in the villages of Qiandongnan. They have ventured into the countryside, working with local artisans to build homes that blend tradition with modern style, seamlessly integrating into the local environment while meeting contemporary living needs.

In the construction of houses by local artisans, no blueprints are used. With just a carpenter's ink marker, a measuring scale, and a bamboo knife, they meticulously mark out beams, columns, rafters, boards and other structures with precision and without any deviation. After being assembled, the joints are seamless, the lines of the house are smooth, and they stand the test of time. In 2006, the Dong ethnic group's traditional techniques for constructing wooden buildings were recognized as a national-level intangible cultural heritage in China.

Wu, who has had a passion for wooden architecture since he was a child, traveled far and wide to learn the techniques. Through hard work and exceptional talent, he became an artisan at the young age of 26.

"With the building concept in mind, there's no need for drawings," said Wu. By simply measuring the groundwork data and understanding the general requirements of the employer, Wu can swiftly visualize the structure of the house in his mind, estimate the amount of wood needed, and then mark out the dimensions, positions of mortise and tenon joints, and other details.

Over the past 44 years, Wu has participated in the construction of various types of wooden structures in the area, including houses, drum towers, shelter bridges and more.

Combining the old with the new

Architect Chen Guodong was fascinated by the traditional wooden structures in Qiandongnan during his research on traditional villages there from 2013 to 2016. The prefecture is currently home to 415 traditional Chinese villages in which the diversity of intangible cultural heritage, the integrity of wooden structures and the authentic agricultural lifestyle deeply captivate him.

As modern lifestyles and aesthetic preferences evolve, wooden structures are being replaced by brick and concrete, impacting the income of local artisans and the preservation of traditional craftsmanship. To help make wooden architectures more adaptive, Chen moved his architectural firm to Maogong township in Liping county in 2017 to study how to integrate wooden structures into modern living. In 2019, he launched an initiative, offering free design services every year to help local residents build wooden houses through collaboration with local artisans.

In Guiliu village of Rongjiang county, a charming old house catches the eye. Built on a red brick and concrete base, it blends modern and traditional styles. It is the new home of teacher Yang Hui, designed by Chen's team and jointly built by the team and local artisans including Wu.

Yang wanted a brick house but couldn't part with the traditional wooden one. To address issues like lighting, ventilation and others, Chen designed a three-story building combining brick and wood for Yang. The first floor is brick and concrete, while the upper floors are wooden.

"This is a fusion of tradition and modernity. There were many challenges in the design details, requiring repeated communication with local artisans to combine traditional craftsmanship with modern concepts and expand the space for wooden structures," Chen said.

Yang was delighted with her new house, which is divided into living and activity spaces. The first floor serves as the living space, while the second and third floors are designated for activities. Yang often invites her students, many of whom are left-behind children, to her home for reading and playtime.

Updating villages while maintaining their charm

Huanggang village, boasting a history of over 800 years, is nestled in Shuangjiang township, Liping county, and stands as a quintessential Dong village. Dating back to the Song Dynasty (960-1279), it was officially recognized as a traditional Chinese village in 2012.

Finding the right balance between preserving the charm of the Dong village and introducing modern innovations proved to be a challenge for architects and local artisans.

"Local villagers uphold the age-old farming traditions, still preserving the granaries used for storing grains. We have transformed many of them into cozy and fully functional guesthouses," said 37-year-old artisan Jiang Jijun.

Jiang returned to his hometown in 2013 to apprentice under his father in the art of the craftsmanship. Since 2017, he has collaborated on numerous projects with Chen's team, spanning restaurants, B&B hotels, residences, and experiential centers.

"Maogong township is home to 15 villages with approximately 80 skilled artisans, each mentoring apprentices. The community of practitioners in the trade could potentially reach 1,500 to 2,000 people in the township," said Jiang.

To showcase the exquisite works of local artisans to a wider audience and promote the allure of wooden architectures, Chen has taken the artisans and their creations to various art galleries in Guangzhou, Chongqing, and beyond. Most recently, at an exhibition in Shanghai, the artisans assembled a wooden drum tower on-site, drawing a captivated crowd and earning widespread admiration.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)