Art season launched to showcase Beijing's ancient architecture

The Yongding Gate and other landmark buildings along the Beijing Central Axis are pictured in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

BEIJING, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- The 2024 "East of the Forbidden City" ancient architecture art season has been launched in Beijing, focusing on integrating culture and art with ancient architecture, and celebrating the city's rich historical and cultural heritage.

The season will feature a variety of creative activities held within ancient sites along and near the 700-year-old Beijing Central Axis, including the Temple of Heaven, the Imperial Ancestral Temple, and the former residences of renowned literary and artistic figures, according to organizers.

It will run until the end of 2024 and involve an array of events, including performances and educational programs related to art forms such as folk music and dance.

An official of the Beijing Municipal Cultural Heritage Bureau, which is overseeing the art season, said that it seeks to encourage community participation to make better use of ancient architectural relics and allow cultural heritage to thrive in the world today.

The Beijing Central Axis, which extends 7.8 kilometers through the heart of the city, was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in July.

