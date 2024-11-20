Choir from Chinese mountainous region sings tune of cultural exchange

Xinhua) 11:03, November 20, 2024

HAIKOU, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- In a music classroom located at the foot of Wuzhishan Mountain in south China's island province of Hainan, a group of children dressed in Li and Miao ethnic attire were singing, their voices echoing around the venue.

These children, aged six to 12, are members of the Wuzhishan Li and Miao children's choir, mostly consisting of local Li and Miao ethnic children who devote much of their spare time to rehearsals.

Wang Ruhan, 12, is a Li ethnic minority girl and one of the first to join the 45-member choir, which was founded in August 2022. "I didn't think too much. I just loved singing and music, so I signed up for the choir," she said, adding that under the guidance of the choir teachers, she found that her musical knowledge improved and her confidence in communicating with others grew.

"These children had no experience of systematic vocal training or choir singing before. We started from scratch, guiding them step by step in practicing pitch," said Liu Min, conductor and artistic director of the choir.

Like Wang, all the children have undergone great changes thanks to singing. "From initially being shy and having stage fright, to gradually becoming more willing to express themselves, these children have not only gained more confidence, but also enhanced their aesthetic sense, and enriched their creativity and imagination," Liu said, noting "this is the charm of art."

The original intention in establishing the choir was to sow the seeds of art in the hearts of these children, enabling them to discover and express beauty, while also allowing more people to learn about Li and Miao ethnic cultures, Liu said.

As the children grow and progress amid increasing exposure of Li and Miao cultures in China, the choir is gradually expanding beyond the mountain -- and has even featured on the world stage.

In May this year, the choir made its overseas debut in Paris, participating in events commemorating the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France, and performed together with Le Choeur des Polysons, a renowned French children's choir.

"It was my first time performing abroad, and I was nervous. But when I saw the audience praising our Li brocade costume, I felt proud and honored," said Wang. She said that participating in the choir allowed her to see a different world and make foreign friends, while also providing her with the opportunity to showcase the unique Li and Miao ethnic cultures on the international stage.

According to Elisabeth Trigo, conductor of the French choir, their encounter was more than just a performance together. It was a communion of minds and cultures, she explained.

Last month, the choir from Hainan traveled to Jeju, the Republic of Korea (ROK), and participated in a cultural festival. Dressed in colorful traditional Li and Miao ethnic attire, the children showcased the ethnic charm of Hainan to the ROK people through their beautiful voices, starring as a dazzling highlight of the festival.

"I felt obviously braver performing in the ROK compared with the first time in France," said Chen Kexin, an eight-year-old Miao girl, adding that music has given her a chance to see both the world and different cultures.

Through their songs, the choir has built a bridge of cultural exchanges with the world, spreading the "voice of Hainan" even further.

"We hope to perform in more countries, so that more people can hear us and learn about our ethnic cultures," Liu said, expressing the children's eagerness to tell the world about their beautiful homeland.

