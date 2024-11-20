Subei in NW China’s Gansu offers subsidies of up to 100,000 yuan for families with two or three children

Nurses take care of newborn babies at a hospital in Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo/Xinhua)

The local government in the Subei Mongolian Autonomous County, Northwest China's Gansu Province, has recently introduced an incentive scheme offering families with two or three children a cumulative subsidy of up to 100,000 yuan ($13,823).

The main incentives for families with permanent household registration in Subei who have two or three children include support for childbirth, maternity leave, and medical assistance, as stated on the government's official website on November 14. The medical assistance includes subsidies for residents' medical insurance, maternity medical expenses, and inpatient care.

The policy applies to families who have a second or third child over a three-year period. In the first year, families receive a monthly allowance of 1,000 yuan and 2,000 yuan respectively. In the second year, these amounts increase to 1,400 yuan and 3,000 yuan, and in the third year, they rise further to 1,700 yuan and 3,300 yuan per month.

For those living and working within the borders of Subei County, who register themselves and their children as residents of the county and voluntarily have one child, an additional reward of 10,000 yuan will be granted to those who meet the assessed conditions.

The region is currently in the policy promotion phase, and relevant departments have not yet received any subsidy applications. However, some individuals have already inquired about the specifics of the incentive policy, according to thepaper.cn.

He Yafu, an independent demographer, told the Global Times on Tuesday that the incentives introduced by Subei provide relatively higher subsidies compared to similar policies in other regions. He also noted that the action is a response to the new birth support policy measures unveiled in October by the General Office of China's State Councilto promote the building of a birth-friendly society.

So far, many regions including Northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Southwest China's Yunnan Province, and Shenzhen offer subsidies for families with two or three children. Bangjiangdong village in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, introduced an incentive scheme in May that offers 10,000 yuan for a second child and 30,000 yuan for a third child. This policy officially took effect on June 1.

Hohhot, the capital city of North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, has also introduced parenting subsidies to families with more children. For families having a second or third child, they will be given a one-time subsidy of 5,000 yuan.

He added that there is also a need to enhance the availability of inclusive childcare services to address the concerns of families with working parents.

