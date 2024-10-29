China unveils new policy measures to boost birth support

Xinhua) 08:06, October 29, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday introduced a series of new birth support policies aimed at building a society more conducive to raising children, as the nation confronts profound demographic challenges posed by its rapidly aging population.

A directive from the State Council outlines 13 targeted measures to enhance childbirth support services, expand child care systems, strengthen support in education, housing and employment, and foster a birth-friendly social atmosphere.

People in flexible and new forms of employment and rural migrant workers, who have already participated in the basic medical insurance scheme for urban workers, will be included in the country's maternity insurance scheme, according to the document.

New mothers and fathers can feel more confident taking time off work, as the document urges local authorities to ensure the implementation of maternity, childbirth reward, paternity and child care leave policies.

A childbirth subsidy system will be established, and the country has pledged to increase related personal income tax reliefs.

Notably, suitable labor pain relief and assisted reproductive technology services will be added to the list of services that qualify for medical insurance reimbursement, according to the document.

The country will also enhance health education for adolescents to prevent unintended pregnancies and improve early-pregnancy and abortion care services.

More efforts will be made to increase the supply of quality pediatric resources, channel those resources toward the community level, and ensure more balanced distribution among regions.

To increase the accessibility of child care services, child care services centers will be established at the prefecture and city levels, and child care facilities will be planned, constructed, approved and delivered for use in step with newly constructed communities, the document says.

Capable localities are encouraged to raise the limits of loans from the housing provident fund for families with multiple children to support them in purchasing homes.

As one of the world's most populous countries, China faces the mounting challenge of a population of 1.4 billion aging at a rapid rate.

Since 2022, China has entered a population decline phase, with people aged 65 or above comprising over 14 percent of the population, indicating a moderately aged society.

According to official data, nearly 300 million Chinese citizens are aged 60 or above -- a figure projected to surpass 400 million by 2033 and approach 500 million by 2050. By then, seniors are expected to account for nearly 35 percent of the nation's population.

In response to these demographic shifts, China has gradually relaxed its family planning policies over the past decade.

In 2013, China allowed couples to have a second child if either parent is an only child, and in 2016, it allowed married couples to have two children, phasing out the decades-long one-child policy. In 2021, it announced support for couples who wish to have a third child.

