China reimburses expenses for assisted reproduction to boost birth support

Xinhua) 11:26, October 31, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- The majority of Chinese localities, including 27 provincial-level regions on the mainland, have added assisted reproduction services into the scope of medical insurance reimbursement, the National Healthcare Security Administration said on Wednesday.

The remaining four provincial-regions on the mainland have also announced expedited measures to catch up on the issue, according to the administration.

Assisted reproduction normally refers to the use of technologies such as artificial insemination and test-tube fertilization to help couples suffering from infertility or family genetic diseases conceive and give birth to healthy newborns.

On Oct. 28, China's State Council issued a directive outlining 13 targeted measures to enhance childbirth support services, expand child care systems, strengthen support in education, housing and employment, and foster a birth-friendly social atmosphere.

Notably, suitable labor-pain relief and assisted reproductive technology services will be added to the list of services that qualify for medical insurance reimbursement, according to the document.

