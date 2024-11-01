Chinese city to offer cash reward for families with more babies

Global Times) 09:49, November 01, 2024

Authorities in Lüliang, North China's Shanxi Province, will reward 1,500 yuan ($214) to couples registering their marriage for the first time, provided the woman is 35 years old or younger, as part of measures to promote a birth-friendly society, the city's government announced.

Additionally, the city will provide subsidies to families that meet policy guidelines for having their first, second, or third child, with each receiving 2,000 yuan ($285), 5,000 yuan ($714), and 8,000 yuan ($1,142), respectively. These measures will be implemented through collaboration among various government departments.

The policy will be effective starting from January 1, 2025.

This initiative is part of a broader series of subsidies aimed at supporting marriage, childbirth, and education, according to the official account of the Lüliang City Civil Affairs Bureau on Thursday.

The document outlines a range of measures to support marriage and childbirth across several key areas. One key initiative is the establishment of a database for unmarried people, which will provide targeted and personalized marriage services through both online and offline channels. Efforts will also be made to guide young people in developing a positive perspective on marriage, family, and childbirth.

Furthermore, the measures emphasize the advancement of standardized practices and management in maternal and child health institutions at both municipal and county levels. This includes enhancing the training of village doctors and improving pediatric services in general hospitals, as well as strengthening the skills of specialists like obstetricians and pediatricians.

Other initiatives include streamlining the newborn registration process, which will facilitate a coordinated service for issuing birth medical certificates, child vaccinations, household registrations, health insurance enrollments, and social security card applications - all under a "one-stop" service for newborns.

The measures provide women with 98 days of maternity leave per national standard, plus an additional 60 days as a provincial incentive, while men receive 15 days of paternity leave. Additionally, families with second and third children will receive subsidies covering 30 percent or 50 percent of the family members' medical insurance contributions, respectively, for five years since the birth of the child.

China on Monday unveiled new birth support policy measures to promote the establishment of a birth-friendly society.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)