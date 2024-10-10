Home>>
China launches nationwide sample survey of population changes
(Xinhua) 14:29, October 10, 2024
BEIJING, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- China will conduct a nationwide sample survey of population changes this year to accurately and promptly monitor the country's demographic development and provide basic information for its population policies, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Thursday.
From Oct. 10 to Nov. 30, selected residents will be asked about their basic information, including age, gender, ethnic groups, educational levels, job positions, marital and fertility status and housing conditions.
The reference time for the survey will be Nov. 1, 2024, said the NBS.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Further 'enlarging economic pie' key to addressing population aging: demographer
- Explainer: China to improve systems for supporting high-quality population development
- Disaggregated population data vital to understanding Chinese family aspirations: experts
- Guangdong's population growth hits record high, remains fertility champion for 6th consecutive year
- Baby boom in the Year of Dragon: New quality productive forces facilitate balanced population growth
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.