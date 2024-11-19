Bing Dwen Dwen snake version continues Beijing Winter Olympic legacy

Xinhua) 21:31, November 19, 2024

This photo shows the snake version of Bing Dwen Dwen, the mascot of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

BEIJING, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Following the tiger, rabbit and Chinese dragon version of Bing Dwen Dwen in recent years, a snake-themed mascot of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games was unveiled in Beijing on Tuesday.

As a part of the Beijing Winter Olympic legacy, Bing Dwen Dwen appeared in new designs of the Chinese zodiac to celebrate the upcoming Year of the Snake.

International Olympic Committee member Yu Zaiqing said, "The dual Olympic city of Beijing is one of the few hosts that can keep carrying forward the Olympic culture and spirit through legacy. Bing Dwen Dwen, which is cute and lovely, gained much popularity around the world, and its snake version will once again attract attention."

The design of Bing Dwen Dwen's snake version drew inspiration from the Chinese folk love story "The Legend of the White Snake" with delicate decorations on mascot, indicating the best wishes for happiness, according to the designers.

Lin Cunzhen, a professor at Central Academy of Fine Arts, noted, "The Chinese zodiac series of Bing Dwen Dwen has become a much-anticipated gift for a new year, which will continue to shine as an Olympic legacy and boost the consumption."

Licensed products of the snake version, including toys, badges and keychains, will hit the market in Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin, Chongqing and Guangzhou on Friday, also to celebrate the third anniversary of the Beijing Winter Olympics in February 2025.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)