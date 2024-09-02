Chinese Olympic champions arrive in Macao for 3-day visit
Members of the delegation of Chinese mainland Olympians from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games pose for photos during the welcome ceremony after arriving in Macao, south China, Aug. 31, 2024. A delegation of Chinese mainland Olympians from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games arrived in Macao on Saturday for a three-day visit. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
Chinese table tennis player Ma Long (front) gestures during the welcome ceremony after arriving in Macao, south China, Aug. 31, 2024. A delegation of Chinese mainland Olympians from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games arrived in Macao on Saturday for a three-day visit. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
Chinese swimmer Zhang Yufei (front) attends the welcome ceremony after arriving in Macao, south China, Aug. 31, 2024. A delegation of Chinese mainland Olympians from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games arrived in Macao on Saturday for a three-day visit. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
Chinese artistic swimmer Wang Ciyue (front) gestures during the welcome ceremony after arriving in Macao, south China, Aug. 31, 2024. A delegation of Chinese mainland Olympians from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games arrived in Macao on Saturday for a three-day visit. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
Chinese table tennis player Ma Long, divers Quan Hongchan and Chen Yuxi (L to R) attend the welcome ceremony after arriving in Macao, south China, Aug. 31, 2024. A delegation of Chinese mainland Olympians from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games arrived in Macao on Saturday for a three-day visit. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
Chinese table tennis player Sun Yingsha (front) attends the welcome ceremony after arriving in Macao, south China, Aug. 31, 2024. A delegation of Chinese mainland Olympians from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games arrived in Macao on Saturday for a three-day visit. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
Members of the delegation of Chinese mainland Olympians from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games attend the welcome ceremony after arriving in Macao, south China, Aug. 31, 2024. A delegation of Chinese mainland Olympians from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games arrived in Macao on Saturday for a three-day visit. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
Photos
Related Stories
- Paralympics | Day 3: Chen defends archery title, Keita misses taekwondo medal
- Feature: Heartfelt love with mainland Olympians in Hong Kong
- China's Wen Xiaoyan claims title in women's 200m T37 at Paris Paralympics
- Paralympics | Day 2: Multiple records shattered, China adds 8 golds
- Feature: Chinese mainland Olympians share love, skills of sports with Hong Kong youth, disciplined services
- HKSAR gov't hosts welcome banquet for Chinese Olympic champions
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.