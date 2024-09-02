Chinese Olympic champions arrive in Macao for 3-day visit

Xinhua) 10:13, September 02, 2024

Members of the delegation of Chinese mainland Olympians from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games pose for photos during the welcome ceremony after arriving in Macao, south China, Aug. 31, 2024. A delegation of Chinese mainland Olympians from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games arrived in Macao on Saturday for a three-day visit. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Chinese table tennis player Ma Long (front) gestures during the welcome ceremony after arriving in Macao, south China, Aug. 31, 2024. A delegation of Chinese mainland Olympians from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games arrived in Macao on Saturday for a three-day visit. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Chinese swimmer Zhang Yufei (front) attends the welcome ceremony after arriving in Macao, south China, Aug. 31, 2024. A delegation of Chinese mainland Olympians from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games arrived in Macao on Saturday for a three-day visit. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Chinese artistic swimmer Wang Ciyue (front) gestures during the welcome ceremony after arriving in Macao, south China, Aug. 31, 2024. A delegation of Chinese mainland Olympians from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games arrived in Macao on Saturday for a three-day visit. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Chinese table tennis player Ma Long, divers Quan Hongchan and Chen Yuxi (L to R) attend the welcome ceremony after arriving in Macao, south China, Aug. 31, 2024. A delegation of Chinese mainland Olympians from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games arrived in Macao on Saturday for a three-day visit. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Chinese table tennis player Sun Yingsha (front) attends the welcome ceremony after arriving in Macao, south China, Aug. 31, 2024. A delegation of Chinese mainland Olympians from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games arrived in Macao on Saturday for a three-day visit. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Members of the delegation of Chinese mainland Olympians from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games attend the welcome ceremony after arriving in Macao, south China, Aug. 31, 2024. A delegation of Chinese mainland Olympians from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games arrived in Macao on Saturday for a three-day visit. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

