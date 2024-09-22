Chinese premier meets with Paris Summer Paralympic Games delegation

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with the country's delegation for the 17th Summer Paralympic Games at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with the country's delegation for the 17th Summer Paralympic Games at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Friday.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, congratulated the Paralympians on their outstanding performance at the Paris Paralympics, where China topped both the gold medal and overall medal tables.

He praised the athletes for their perseverance and determination, noting that their achievements not only brought sporting success but also gave the country a great sense of pride.

Li pointed out that sports competitions not only require physical strength and skills but, more importantly, willpower and spirit.

The exceptional achievements of the Chinese Paralympic delegation reflected the remarkable progress in the development of China's undertakings for people with disabilities and vividly showcased the strength, spirit and image of China in the new era, Li noted.

"The nation and its people are proud of you," he said.

Li encouraged the athletes to remain humble and continue striving for greater accomplishments.

He also called for more efforts from the whole society to advance causes that support people with disabilities, enhance social security system and support services for people with disabilities.

