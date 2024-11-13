Exhibition on cultural legacy of Beijing's "Double Olympics" launched in Athens

Xinhua) 08:32, November 13, 2024

ATHENS, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- A thematic exhibition on the cultural legacy of Beijing's "Double Olympics" was launched in Athens on Monday evening.

Greek and Chinese officials, artists, representatives of sports and ordinary citizens attended the event hosted at the Serafio sports center in Athens, praising the links between the two countries through the Olympic movement and culture.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Greek Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis congratulated the Chinese people on the successful organization of the 2008 Summer Olympic Games and the 2022 Winter Olympics, noting that Beijing wrote history as the first city ever to host Summer and Winter Games.

He also commended Chinese hosts because "in both cases they placed emphasis on the promotion of culture," reiterating Greece's respect towards Chinese culture and people.

"Greece, as the birthplace of the ideal of sports and the Olympic spirit, makes every effort to promote the Olympic heritage and the values that accompany it internationally. Sport builds bridges between cultures and people," George Mavrotas, secretary general of sport, said in a video message.

"The exhibition reflects the dynamism in the sports and cultural relations between Greece and China. The relations between the two countries and peoples were essentially forged with the organization of the Athens Olympic Games in 2004 and immediately after with the Beijing Games in 2008 and later in 2022," said Greek Olympic Committee president Spyros Capralos.

The organization of the exhibition "Beijing's 'Double Olympics' and Chinese Culture" in Athens is part of the efforts of the Beijing Olympic City Development Association (BODA) to further promote cultural exchanges between the Olympic cities of Beijing and Athens, said Fu Xiaohui, secretary general of BODA which organized the event.

The exhibition which will run until November 14 features photographs showcasing the enthusiasm of Chinese people hosting the Games, as well as Olympic medals and copies of famous Chinese paintings that inspired part of the Games opening and closing ceremonies.

