China's first Winter Olympic champion Yang awarded honorary doctorate by Hong Kong Baptist University

Xinhua) 19:58, November 18, 2024

HONG KONG, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Yang Yang, China's first Winter Olympic champion, received an honorary doctorate from Hong Kong Baptist University during its graduation ceremony on Saturday.

Yang, a former International Olympic Committee member from 2010 to 2018, was one of five distinguished individuals honored for their outstanding achievements and significant contributions to society. The university aims to celebrate those who inspire others through their work.

In her acceptance speech, Yang highlighted the unifying power of sports.

"This recognition fills me with both honor and humility," she said. "It reminds me that everyone's talents and passions can drive positive change in society. Let us continue to pursue excellence and use our abilities to make a meaningful and lasting impact."

Yang made history at the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympics by winning China's first gold medal in the women's 500-meter short track speed skating final.

She has been active in various areas, including sports, philanthropy, and international sports organizations after retirement. She has served as vice president of the World Anti-Doping Agency since 2020.

