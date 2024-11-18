China trade exhibition to be held in Fiji

Xinhua) 22:17, November 18, 2024

SUVA, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- A China trade exhibition will be held in Suva, the capital of Fiji, from Thursday to Sunday, featuring leading Chinese companies and some Fijian enterprises.

The event will be jointly hosted by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) and the Fijian Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and Communications, with the participation of around 30 Chinese companies, including China Mobile, China Railway Construction Corporation, Huawei and Great Wall Motor.

Ma Lei, deputy representative of the CCPIT Representative Office in Australia, said at a press conference on Monday that these companies represent diverse industries, such as general machinery, electronics and agricultural equipment, which will showcase China's strength in technology, manufacturing and innovation.

Ma also stressed the significance of fostering economic and trade collaboration between China and Fiji.

Fiji's Permanent Secretary for Trade, Co-operatives, MSMEs, and Communications Shaheen Ali said the event is an excellent platform to attract Chinese investments into the island nation.

"We look forward to valuable connections and learning experiences, and of course, mutually beneficial partnerships that will emerge from this event," Ali said.

Liu Ke, commercial counselor of the Chinese embassy in Fiji, said the exhibition is not only an event for economic and trade exchange, but also an opportunity to deepen the friendship between the two countries.

