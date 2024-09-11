China helps Fiji with rice production

Xinhua) 17:01, September 11, 2024

SUVA, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- With support from China, Fiji's Ministry of Agriculture is tackling the decline in rice production that has resulted from rural-to-urban migration and shifting weather patterns in the island nation to address food security.

Senior Agriculture Officer Inosi Vulawalu said interest in rice farming diminished over the years, but the ministry is committed to reversing this trend through various initiatives, reported Fiji Broadcasting Corporation on Wednesday.

The Ministry has begun consultations with interested farmers, forming clusters, and introducing advanced mechanical techniques to boost rice production in Navua, just outside the capital Suva.

A Chinese expert team has established an off-season rice demonstration plot, which offers comprehensive training for farmers.

The initiative aims to enhance food security by encouraging more farmers to take up rice cultivation and reducing reliance on imported rice.

Chen Huazao, team leader of the China-Aid Agricultural Development Project on rice planting in Fiji, said research shows a significant number of elderly rice farmers in Fiji with most being between 50 and 70 years old.

This presents an opportunity for younger landowners to engage in rice farming with the support and guidance of Chinese experts.

Challenges in Fiji's rice production include inadequate land preparation, improper fertilizer use, pest and weed control issues, and inefficient planting methods, Chen said.

The Chinese experts have set up 10 additional rice demonstration bases across Fiji to further support the country's rice revitalization efforts.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Fiji produces less than 20 percent of its rice consumption needs, with over 80 percent imported.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)