China's top legislator meets Fijian PM

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with Prime Minister of the Republic of Fiji Sitiveni Rabuka in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji met with Prime Minister of the Republic of Fiji Sitiveni Rabuka on Monday in Beijing.

Noting that Fiji was the first Pacific island country to establish diplomatic ties with the People's Republic of China, Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, hailed China-Fiji ties as an example of equal treatment and friendly cooperation between countries large and small.

China is willing to work with Fiji to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, carry forward the traditional friendship, consolidate political mutual trust, continuously expand all-round mutually beneficial cooperation and push forward the China-Fiji comprehensive strategic partnership, Zhao said.

Zhao added that the NPC of China is willing to continue to strengthen exchanges at all levels with the Parliament of Fiji, timely approve relevant legal documents and provide legal guarantees for bilateral cooperation.

Rabuka said the one-China principle is the cornerstone of Fiji-China relations.

Fiji highly appreciates the major initiatives and ideas put forward by China and is willing to strengthen practical cooperation with China in various fields such as trade and poverty reduction, deepen exchanges between legislative bodies and better benefit the two peoples, Rabuka added.

