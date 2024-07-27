Chinese embassy in Fiji marks 97th founding anniversary of PLA

July 26

SUVA, July 26 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese embassy in Fiji hosted a reception here on Friday to mark the 97th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China.

While addressing the celebration, Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Zhou Jian spoke highly of the development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Fiji, and bilateral defense and security cooperation.

He said China stands ready to work with Fiji to pursue common development, uphold multilateralism and build a China-Fiji community with a shared future.

Zhang Jie, acting defense attache of the Chinese embassy in Fiji, highlighted the robust relations between the two armies, noting increased collaboration in various fields, including personnel training, group visits, maritime security, disaster response, and rescue operations.

As a permanent member of the UN Security Council and the largest developing country in the world, Zhang said China will always remain a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development, a defender of the international order, and a provider of public goods.

For his part, Fijian Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration Pio Tikoduadua said the relationship between Fiji and China has grown and deepened over the years, built on mutual respect, cooperation and shared aspirations for a better future.

"Our two nations have collaborated across various sectors, from trade and investment to cultural exchanges and defense. This partnership has enriched our countries and fostered a spirit of friendship that transcends borders," the minister said.

Acknowledging the vital role that military forces play in maintaining global peace and stability, Tikoduadua said the PLA's contributions to international peacekeeping missions, disaster relief efforts and humanitarian assistance underscore the importance of cooperation and solidarity among nations in addressing the challenges of our time.

More than 200 guests from the Fijian government, armed forces and members of the diplomatic corps as well as representatives of the Chinese societies in Fiji attended the reception.

